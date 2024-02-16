Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.78% of Credicorp worth $180,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Credicorp by 62.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,674,000 after purchasing an additional 117,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Credicorp by 32.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.40.

BAP traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $170.43. 132,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $173.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

