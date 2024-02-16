Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases New Holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,559,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,621,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 9.83% of Oddity Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,503,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,218,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth $507,000.
ODD traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,011. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
