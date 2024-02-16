Baillie Gifford & Co. Makes New $202.43 Million Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,187,920 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,433,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.33% of Comfort Systems USA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.07. 83,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,010. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.60. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.81 and a fifty-two week high of $253.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.