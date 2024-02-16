Baillie Gifford & Co. Makes New $188.89 Million Investment in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,548,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,891,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Howard Hughes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HHH. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $11,688,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $493,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $924,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $1,180,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 54,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $3,939,138.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,525,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,908,336.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $30,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,126.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 54,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.92 per share, for a total transaction of $3,939,138.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,525,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,908,336.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 241,985 shares of company stock valued at $17,793,478 and have sold 2,608 shares valued at $215,112. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:HHH traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 31,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,150. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $89.35.

Separately, TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

