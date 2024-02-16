Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,874,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.56% of Appian worth $85,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Appian by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Appian by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Appian by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 288,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,590. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPN

Insider Transactions at Appian

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,565,137.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567,430 shares in the company, valued at $233,537,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,042,014 shares of company stock worth $36,323,338 over the last three months. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Appian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.