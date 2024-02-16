Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,814,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,876,250 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.06% of NovoCure worth $110,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 47.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 166.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 26.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

NovoCure Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NovoCure stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,130. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $86.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.67.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

