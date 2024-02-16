Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $79.64 Million Stock Holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,051,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,797 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.06% of Warby Parker worth $79,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,119.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 21,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $246,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRBY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.53. 233,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,171. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

About Warby Parker

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.