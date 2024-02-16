Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $50.23 Million Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,487 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.53% of Pacira BioSciences worth $50,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.
Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. 64,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,916. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $48.60.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
