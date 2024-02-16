Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $50.23 Million Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,487 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.53% of Pacira BioSciences worth $50,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. 64,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,916. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $48.60.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.