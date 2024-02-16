Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $37.90 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 38,910 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.16% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $37,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.10. 140,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,458 shares of company stock worth $6,374,992 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.