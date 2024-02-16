Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $112.11 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $112,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.
Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.45. 1,327,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,600,899. The company has a market cap of $228.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
