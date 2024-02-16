B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BTG. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.54 on Friday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in B2Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in B2Gold by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

