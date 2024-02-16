Aviva PLC Sells 53,335 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,335 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $29,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN opened at $275.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.16 and its 200 day moving average is $228.24. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $278.58.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

