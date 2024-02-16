Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.17

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.
