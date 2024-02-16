Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT Lowered to $8.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.96. 2,393,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.46.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
