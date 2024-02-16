Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT Lowered to $8.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.96. 2,393,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

