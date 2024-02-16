Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atossa Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.15. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 930,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,673,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 347,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 44,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

See Also

