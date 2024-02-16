ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Down 18.6% in January

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE ATIP traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Featured Articles

