ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Down 18.6% in January

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2024

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIPGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE ATIP traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.

About ATI Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Featured Articles

