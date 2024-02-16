AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a £125 ($157.87) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($135.14) to GBX 9,900 ($125.03) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £122.75 ($155.03).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 9,826 ($124.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,461 ($119.49) and a twelve month high of £123.92 ($156.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £105.60. The firm has a market cap of £152.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,253.64, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 156 ($1.97) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,549.67%.

In other news, insider Michel Demare bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of £101.70 ($128.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($128,441.53). In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £101.70 ($128.44) per share, with a total value of £101,700 ($128,441.53). Also, insider Anna Manz acquired 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £101.90 ($128.69) per share, with a total value of £49,625.30 ($62,674.03). 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

