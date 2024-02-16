Astar (ASTR) Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Astar has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Astar has a total market capitalization of $942.43 million and approximately $27.54 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,390,828,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,564,732,050 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars.

