AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Short Interest Update

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AST SpaceMobile stock. Skaana Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,837 shares during the period. AST SpaceMobile accounts for approximately 0.5% of Skaana Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ ASTSW traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.90. 5,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

