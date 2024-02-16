Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 4,388 shares.The stock last traded at $32.85 and had previously closed at $32.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AC

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $713.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 295.29%. The business had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 87.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 305.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.