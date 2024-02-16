Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Update

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Arvinas Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 149,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,059. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $53.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $1,132,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Arvinas by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 49,824 shares during the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $5,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,683,000 after buying an additional 243,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $12,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARVN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

