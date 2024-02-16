Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells $69,600.00 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,899.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arteris Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Barclays PLC raised its position in Arteris by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 25,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arteris by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 164,628 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arteris by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Arteris by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

