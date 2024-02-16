Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Armstrong World Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.82. 21,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $106.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Stories

