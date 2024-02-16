Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ark Restaurants from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %

ARKR stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.01. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

