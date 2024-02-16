Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.45.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $135.18 on Monday. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $71.36 and a 12 month high of $139.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.89.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 128.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

