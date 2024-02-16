Ardor Trading 6.1% Higher This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $92.20 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00077440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00025363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00019592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.