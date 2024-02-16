Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as 4.98 and last traded at 4.98. Approximately 1,601,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 18,044,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.69.
Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $887.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.83.
About Arcadium Lithium
Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products for portable electronics, electric cars, and stationary storage facilities. Its lithium production process includes hard-rock mining, conventional pond based brine extraction, direct lithium brine extraction, and lithium chemicals manufacturing.
Featured Stories
