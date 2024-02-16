AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AppTech Payments Trading Down 13.2 %

APCXW stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. AppTech Payments has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.91.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

About AppTech Payments

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.