AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
AppTech Payments Trading Down 13.2 %
APCXW stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. AppTech Payments has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.91.
