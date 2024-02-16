AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. AppLovin had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AppLovin updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

AppLovin Trading Up 24.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 244,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $9,051,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,456,453 shares in the company, valued at $312,719,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,332,520 shares of company stock valued at $50,806,354 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AppLovin by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 53,445 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 831,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,151,000 after buying an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

