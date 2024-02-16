Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.50.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $187.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $189.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,340,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,687,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 27,470 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.