Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Raymond James upped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.19.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $10.59 on Friday, reaching $198.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,670,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,555. The firm has a market cap of $164.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.48. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $206.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

