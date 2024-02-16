Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $190.05

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $190.05 and last traded at $189.00, with a volume of 36793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.84.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $872,497 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

