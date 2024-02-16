Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $190.05

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $190.05 and last traded at $189.00, with a volume of 36793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,719.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,719.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $872,497 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 380.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 39,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

