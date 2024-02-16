Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Citigroup

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $114.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,000 shares of company stock worth $24,260,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

