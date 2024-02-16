ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Sells $14,010.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $14,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,215.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $14,107.50.

On Monday, December 11th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $12,302.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $57.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $65.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,825,000 after buying an additional 191,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,074,000 after purchasing an additional 156,594 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 277,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 582,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

