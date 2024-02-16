ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Sells $14,010.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $14,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,215.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 12th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $14,107.50.
- On Monday, December 11th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $12,302.50.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $57.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $65.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.
