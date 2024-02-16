ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 223,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANIP. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $683,083.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,217,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,226 shares of company stock worth $2,489,093. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANIP traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.68 and a beta of 0.78.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

