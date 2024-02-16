Analyzing Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ecopetrol and Portage Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 1 3 0 0 1.75 Portage Biotech 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ecopetrol presently has a consensus price target of $12.28, suggesting a potential upside of 3.76%. Portage Biotech has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,315.49%. Given Portage Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portage Biotech has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ecopetrol and Portage Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $148,103.63 billion 0.00 $34.77 billion $2.33 5.08 Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$104.61 million ($6.90) -0.09

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech. Portage Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and Portage Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 14.58% 10.31% 3.75% Portage Biotech N/A -117.92% -90.30%

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Portage Biotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc., a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials. The company is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

