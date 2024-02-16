Analysts Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) PT at $92.79

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.79.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

