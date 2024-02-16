Analysts Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Price Target at $116.71

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.71.

RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $117.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $117.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 114.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.