Analysts Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) PT at $28.28

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.28.

KURA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

KURA stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $26,628.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at $384,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at $384,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $41,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at $856,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,415 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 46.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

