Analysts Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) PT at $45.25

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.
Shares of HOG stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $48.78.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.
