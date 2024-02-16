Analysts Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) PT at $45.25

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Harley-Davidson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $48.78.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.