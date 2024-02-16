Analysts Set First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) PT at $24.50

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BUSE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $175,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,600 shares of company stock worth $615,807 and sold 12,560 shares worth $285,129. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First Busey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Busey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. First Busey has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. Research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 44.24%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

