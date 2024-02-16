Analysts Set Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target at $99.00

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.58. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 145.00, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

