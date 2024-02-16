Analysts Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Price Target at $76.33

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 12.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 512,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,389,000 after buying an additional 289,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 80.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.