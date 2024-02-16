Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. 298,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,223. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -774.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.77. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $38.32.

In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $45,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock worth $185,656 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

