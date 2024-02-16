Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
AP stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 million, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.69. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ampco-Pittsburgh
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.