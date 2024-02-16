Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AP stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 million, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.69. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

