American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Head to Head Survey

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Tower and NETSTREIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $11.06 billion 7.98 $1.77 billion $1.53 123.83 NETSTREIT $118.87 million 10.16 $8.12 million $0.13 135.19

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. American Tower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 6.46% 5.97% 1.07% NETSTREIT 6.28% 0.67% 0.45%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares American Tower and NETSTREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Tower and NETSTREIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 1 11 0 2.92 NETSTREIT 1 3 5 0 2.44

American Tower presently has a consensus target price of $221.54, suggesting a potential upside of 16.93%. NETSTREIT has a consensus target price of $18.22, suggesting a potential upside of 3.66%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Tower is more favorable than NETSTREIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NETSTREIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. American Tower pays out 444.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NETSTREIT pays out 630.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and NETSTREIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

American Tower has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NETSTREIT has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

American Tower beats NETSTREIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

