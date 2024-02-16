American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,400 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 336,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,108,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,065,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,661,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,328 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 52,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,300. American Software has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $374.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts expect that American Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

