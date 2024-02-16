American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 2.2 %
AMS stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 million, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
