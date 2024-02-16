American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 2.2 %

AMS stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 million, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

