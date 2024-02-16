American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of ARL opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $340.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARL. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

